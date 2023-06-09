Cocktails lovers, prepare to be spellbound! The Alchemist, renowned for its dark arts and molecular mixology, has just opened its second Edinburgh venue, nestled in the heart of George Street.

Offering a playful dining experience, accompanied by an expertly crafted drinks menu, this new kid on the block is set to captivate guests with its immersive atmosphere and innovative cocktails.

Spanning an impressive 7,051 square feet with a 90-cover bar and restaurant space, the latest addition to The Alchemist family will open its doors daily, inviting guests to indulge in a magical journey from breakfast through to dinner and late-night drinks.

Designed by the esteemed firm Blacksheep, The Alchemist George Street promises to transport visitors to another dimension of the brand experience. Drawing inspiration from earthly and cosmic realms, the venue features celestial artwork, sculpted accents, and a sumptuous palette of burnt orange, black, and aged brass. A double-height cocktail bar takes centre stage, exuding an enchanting glow and showcasing the alchemy and craftsmanship for which The Alchemist is renowned.

The Alchemist's playful cocktail menu is designed to inject fun into late-night drinking, while a team of passionate in-house mixologists meticulously craft each beverage. Notable additions to the must-try menu include the 'Cosmic Oyster' shots, adorned with caviar, and the 'Pick Your Poison,' an 'assassins teapot' featuring two separate compartments, allowing guests to pour from either one depending on where they place their fingers. To further elevate the experience, DJs will provide a vibrant soundtrack every weekend, ensuring an unforgettable night of memories.

The Alchemist Edinburgh George Street is not only poised to bewitch guests with its immersive ambiance and extraordinary libations, but it will also contribute to the local economy. The opening of this venue is set to create 50 new jobs, bolstering The Alchemist's commitment to employment opportunities in Scotland. This marks The Alchemist's third Scottish venue, joining the ranks of its 20 locations across major cities in the UK.

Simon Potts, CEO, The Alchemist said: “Our St James Quarter venue has been so well received since opening in 2021, so we’re looking forward to welcoming the city to The Alchemist George Street. The two venues will complement each other perfectly, with the focus of the George Street venue being on the late-night drinking experience.

“We’re incredibly proud of the space which enhances the period features of the listed building and is the ideal setting for the dash of theatre we’re known for serving.”