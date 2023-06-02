An Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Edinburgh has re-opened its outdoor terrace just in time for the summer sun.

The Radhuni in Loanhead has a spacious and green outdoor dining space called The Sanctuary. The garden ‘oasis’ is described by restaurant bosses as being “a haven of shrubs and hanging garlands.” The Sanctuary has room for 40 diners to enjoy a refreshing beverage with their curry. The timing of the re-opening is ideal, as sun is forecast to shine on the Capital for the next five days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midlothian restaurant is award-winning, having been named Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year in 2020 and 2021. It is also one of only three Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to be given an AA Rosette – which are given to venues which achieve standards that stand out in their local area. The Radhuni has retained the accolade, which was first awarded last year.

Diners can enjoy a pint and a curry in the sun at The Radhuni - an Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Habibur Khan, Managing Partner of the Radhuni, said: “We are unique in Scotland in being a Rosetted Indian restaurant with an outstanding garden. Customers could be forgiven for thinking they’re in the Mediterranean!. Our gardening team have done a magnificent job of transforming The Sanctuary into a perfect place for al fresco dining or a few drinks with friends or family.” He added: “We’ve worked hard on developing our outdoor area and are delighted to have it ready for customers during what hopefully will be a brilliant Summer.”