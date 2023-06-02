News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Edinburgh beer gardens: Indian restaurant The Radhuni re-opens 'oasis' outdoor garden area for summer

Indian restaurant Radhuni is a lovely place to spend a sunny Edinburgh day
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:56 BST

An Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Edinburgh has re-opened its outdoor terrace just in time for the summer sun.

The Radhuni in Loanhead has a spacious and green outdoor dining space called The Sanctuary. The garden ‘oasis’ is described by restaurant bosses as being “a haven of shrubs and hanging garlands.” The Sanctuary has room for 40 diners to enjoy a refreshing beverage with their curry. The timing of the re-opening is ideal, as sun is forecast to shine on the Capital for the next five days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Midlothian restaurant is award-winning, having been named Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year in 2020 and 2021. It is also one of only three Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to be given an AA Rosette – which are given to venues which achieve standards that stand out in their local area. The Radhuni has retained the accolade, which was first awarded last year.

Diners can enjoy a pint and a curry in the sun at The Radhuni - an Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Edinburgh.Diners can enjoy a pint and a curry in the sun at The Radhuni - an Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Edinburgh.
Diners can enjoy a pint and a curry in the sun at The Radhuni - an Indian restaurant on the outskirts of Edinburgh.
Most Popular

Habibur Khan, Managing Partner of the Radhuni, said: “We are unique in Scotland in being a Rosetted Indian restaurant with an outstanding garden. Customers could be forgiven for thinking they’re in the Mediterranean!. Our gardening team have done a magnificent job of transforming The Sanctuary into a perfect place for al fresco dining or a few drinks with friends or family.” He added: “We’ve worked hard on developing our outdoor area and are delighted to have it ready for customers during what hopefully will be a brilliant Summer.”

Customers can choose to sit in the sunshine or in an area where green overhanging garlands provide shade.Customers can choose to sit in the sunshine or in an area where green overhanging garlands provide shade.
Customers can choose to sit in the sunshine or in an area where green overhanging garlands provide shade.
Related topics:The RadhuniEdinburgh