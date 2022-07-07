The festival will take place on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, at arts and events space SWG3 in Glasgow, which is replacing the Edinburgh Corn Exchange as a venue.

While the event has moved from its original home in the Capital, several Edinburgh-based craft breweries will be in attendance at the festival.

Jump Ship, which is based in Leith, will showcase their award-winning hops at Glasgow Craft Beer Festival. The alcohol free brewery, which was the brainchild of founder Sonja Mitchel, was born from a love of beer and hatred for hangovers.

The brewery has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2019. Their alcohol free lager was named as the best in the world at the World Beer Awards in 2021.

Bellfield Brewery, also based in Edinburgh, will serve up their gluten-free craft beer at the festival. The UK’s first exclusively gluten-free craft brewery will pour everything from classic IPAs, hoppy ales, and refreshing lagers and pilsners.

Another Leith based brewery, Moonwake Beer Co., will bring their ‘precision-brewed’ craft beers to Glasgow for the annual event.

Visitors to the festival will be entertained by music from DJ legends Optimo, Greg Wilson and Huey Morgan.

Pop-up food trucks will offer a selection of snacks and meals. El Perro Negro will bring their grass-fed beef burgers to the festival alongside toastie supremos Babos and pizza specialists Beirm.

Tickets, which include your beer for the session, can be bought on the door each day or via glasgowcraftbeerfestival.co.uk.