Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

A stylish new patisserie is to open in Edinburgh later this month, promising to bring the “ultimate Parisian experience” to the Capital.

Almondine, a French-inspired patisserie brand based in the northeast of Scotland, will unveil a Patisserie Bar on the Fourth Floor of department store Harvey Nichols on June 28.

They specialise in delicious macarons, patisseries, hot chocolate, teas and, of course, Champagne.

Almondine will open a Patisserie Bar on the fourth floor of department store Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh, on June 28.Almondine will open a Patisserie Bar on the fourth floor of department store Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh, on June 28.
A spokesperson for Almondine said: “We have partnered up with Scotland’s most prestigious department store Harvey Nichols to bring you the ultimate Parisian experience.

“Almondine are delighted to be opening the Patisserie Bar on the Forth Floor where you can enjoy blossoming teas, the most wonderful signature hot chocolate, a glass of fizz and indulge in the very best patisserie and macarons Scotland has to offer.

“This will be the perfect place to meet with friends, enjoy a celebration or have something delicious to be boxed up to enjoy at home. We look forward to welcoming you to Almondine from late June.”

Related topics:EdinburghScotland