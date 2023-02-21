A couple has opened a new coffee stall on Leith Links after selling sweet, Sicilian treats at local markets in Edinburgh. Gabrielle Sanguido and husband Michele Russo started The Wee Coffee Box on Tuesday, February 21, and posted its official opening on Facebook inviting customers to come and support the independent local business.

The pair said they love the area and Gabrielle was inspired to get the new business off the ground by the success of her husband. Michele runs a small business called Tipico and is a regular at local markets trading Sicilian confectionery like cannoli, caramelised nuts, nougat, and brittles.

Gabrielle told the Evening News: “From time to time we used to do a pop up in another police box in the area so when I saw the possibility to open one of our own we took it. I got inspired by him and we just love the area and the community.”

The Wee Coffee Box is now open