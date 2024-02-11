News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh cafes: Mon Ami bakery set to open new cake and coffee shop in Morningside

The bakery is known for its specialist cakes.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 11th Feb 2024, 16:01 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 16:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular Edinburgh bakery is set to expand with a new venue in Morningside.

Mon Ami which currently has a shop on Hutchison Terrace has posted signs in the window of a shop saying ‘coming soon’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Chesser shop offers takeaway cupcakes, cookies and traybakes as well as bespoke wedding and occasion cakes. Their specialist selections including Valentine’s treat boxes, cupcakes and centerpiece vintage cakes. The cafe also recently launched a new brunch menu.

Most Popular
Mon Ami to expand with a new cake and coffee shop in Morningside Photo: Marie-Clair MunroMon Ami to expand with a new cake and coffee shop in Morningside Photo: Marie-Clair Munro
Mon Ami to expand with a new cake and coffee shop in Morningside Photo: Marie-Clair Munro

Councillor Marie-Clair Munro shared a photo of the new cafe window with ‘opening soon’ sign. She said: “It’s good to see another new business coming to my ward. I haven't been given an official opening date yet but I wish the owners every success.”

Mon Ami has been contacted for comment.

Related topics:EdinburghMorningside