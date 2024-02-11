Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Edinburgh bakery is set to expand with a new venue in Morningside.

Mon Ami which currently has a shop on Hutchison Terrace has posted signs in the window of a shop saying ‘coming soon’.

The Chesser shop offers takeaway cupcakes, cookies and traybakes as well as bespoke wedding and occasion cakes. Their specialist selections including Valentine’s treat boxes, cupcakes and centerpiece vintage cakes. The cafe also recently launched a new brunch menu.

Mon Ami to expand with a new cake and coffee shop in Morningside Photo: Marie-Clair Munro

Councillor Marie-Clair Munro shared a photo of the new cafe window with ‘opening soon’ sign. She said: “It’s good to see another new business coming to my ward. I haven't been given an official opening date yet but I wish the owners every success.”