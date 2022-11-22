Chopstix Noodle Bar has just announced an amazing giveaway – free food for a year.

It comes as the Asian food chain, who have Edinburgh branches at Waverley Market and Gyle Shopping Centre, unveiled new additions to its menu, just in time for the festivities.

The new menu, which is available now, includes new christmas specials Churro Stix and Salt and Pepper Wings.

To mark the Christmas celebrations, Chopstix will also be giving customers the opportunity to win a year’s supply of Chopstix.

To eat for free for a year, customers need to purchase a large box to be in with a chance of winning.

At the bottom of each large noodle box, customers will find a QR code, which can be scanned to download the Chopstix app.

Once on the app, customers need to enter a promo code printed at the bottom of a large box to be entered into the prize draw and for a chance to win a golden ticket, where five customers will receive the prize.

