Plans have been submitted to the council to turn an Edinburgh city centre office into a new fast-food restaurant.

The change of use application was lodged with the local authority’s planning department for the changes at the B-listed property at 55 Frederick Street by Nabi Gul Maymand.

The proposed new restaurant would be a fast-food premises, serving peri-peri type dishes, roasted chicken and other foods such as pizzas.

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “No changes will be made to the external façade of the building, ensuring the street's architectural integrity and the character of the listed structure are preserved. Existing features, including the traditional windows, stonework, and entryway, will be maintained without modification.

The Frederick Street office behind the blue door would be transformed into a new fast food restaurant under the plans. | Google Maps

“Internal alterations are non-significant and will be limited to functional adjustments required for the restaurant's operation. These include the installation of kitchen facilities, ventilation, and restrooms.

“Care will be taken to preserve historic features within the building, where present, while ensuring compliance with modern safety and accessibility standards. Any changes will be designed to be reversible, allowing for future restoration, if required.

“The proposed use will enhance the vibrancy of Frederick Street while preserving the historic character of the listed building, in line with planning and heritage conservation policies.”

The office at 55 Frederick Street currently has five separate office rooms, as well as toilet facilities, a hall and a kitchen.

The plans show that three of these rooms would become the main dining hall, with room for 56 covers. The hall would become the main reception area of the new restaurant. While the toilet facilities would remain unchanged, and two of the rooms would become a kitchen and a staff room. The current kitchen area would be turned into a service area.

The existing room 1 inside the office block, which would become the new restaurant's dining hall. | City of Edinburgh Council

An odour assessment for the plans by Greenavon Air Quality consultants stated that the development presents a “high risk of odour impact on neighbouring uses”.

But added: “It is important to note, however, that most urban restaurants would also receive a ‘high’ odour risk score. Therefore, the odour risk identified for the proposed restaurant is consistent with typical urban conditions and is not considered unusual.”

The report concluded: “If the recommendations of this report are followed, it is considered that the proposed development would include an appropriate level of odour mitigation to negate any significant risk of amenity loss to nearby receptors. Odour should not therefore present any significant barrier to the planning process.”

The planning documents state that an extract duct will be installed as part of the kitchen ventilation system, and this will terminate at the rear of the building, within a courtyard, on the wall.