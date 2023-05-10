Get ready to be shaken and stirred once again with the return of Edinburgh Cocktail Week – a city-wide celebration of cocktail culture which allows you to enjoy all manner of delicious concoctions at fraction of their usual price.

This year’s event, running from October 6 to 15, sees 100 locals bars (see the full list below) taking part as the annual event celebrates its 5th birthday.

Each participating venue will be serving a £5 Signature Cocktail to wristband holders for the duration of the festival. Wristbands are now on sale from £7 via the Edinburgh Cocktail Week website.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week will celebrate its 5th birthday this year when the event takes place in October.

This year’s roster includes 23 venues set to make their Edinburgh Cocktail Week debut including Duck & Waffle, Commons Club, Edinburgh Street Food, House of Gods, The West End Brasserie, Lady Libertine, El Cartel, Patron Saint, Lucky 13, The Cauldron, carte blanche! and many more.

On the back of the sellout success of last year, many firm favourites are set to mark their return – including The Alchemist, Cold Town House, Eve, Tigerlily, Tonic, Harvey Nichols, Copper Blossom and more.

And that’s not all, wristband holders will also gain exclusive access to the ‘Prestige Cocktails’ category where they can each enjoy an elevated cocktail experience expertly curated by some of the city’s top mixologists and award-winning bartenders.

Prestige Cocktails will be served in Panda & Sons and Hey Palu – both in the Top 50 Cocktail Bars – The Bon Vivant, Hawksmoor, Harrods H Beauty, The Devil’s Advocate, Nightcap, Commons Club and Superico, to name but a few.

The Cocktail Village is also back by popular demand for 20 – and it’s bigger than ever to celebrate the event’s 5th birthday.

Gary Anderson, Managing Director of Edinburgh Cocktail Week, said: “Edinburgh has such an eclectic mix of some of the best bars, bartenders and mixologists in the world and it’s great to be able to support the industry and provide a global platform for them to thrive.

“Edinburgh Cocktail Week is celebrating its fifth birthday this year so we’re putting on an event even bigger and better than before.

“It’s great to see such a high calibre of bars taking part for 2023 including lots of big names making their debut – I think this is our most sophisticated and unmissable lineup to date.

“There are lots more exciting announcements to come, including the Cocktail Village line up so keep an eye on our website and social channels for more.”

Wristbands are on sale now and can be bought at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk.

Wristband options for 2023 are (prices inclusive of booking fees):

Weekend 1 - £10.50 (valid Friday 6 – Sunday 8 Oct)

Weekday - £7.00 (valid Monday 9 – Thursday 12 Oct)

Weekend 2- £10.50 (valid Friday 13 – Sunday 15 Oct)

Ten Day - £13.50 (valid Friday 6 – Sunday 15 Oct)

All wristbands are valid at all 100 participating bars for the full 10-day duration of the festival. Wristbands are valid at the Cocktail Village for the dates detailed above.

Bars Offering a £5 Signature Cocktail: 4042, 56 North, 63rd + 1st, Angels Share, Apex Hotel (City of Edinburgh), Apex Hotel (Grassmarket), Apex Hotel (Waterloo), Badger & Co, Ballie Ballerson, Bar Soba, Bittersweet, Black Fox, Black Ivy, Boom Battle Bar, Boozy Cow, Brewdog, Brewhemia, Candy Bar, Carte Blanche!, Cask Smugglers, CC Blooms, Cocktail Mafia, Cold Town House, Contini Canonball, Contini George Street, Copper Blossom, Copper Still, Counter, Daiquiri, Dine, Dishoom, Dropkick Murphys, Duck & Waffle, Eastside, Edinburgh Street Food, Element, Elio's, Eve, Ghillie Dhu, Gusto, Harvey Nichols, Heads & Tales, Herringbone Abbeyhill, Herringbone Goldenacre, Hope Isakaya, Hotel du Vin, House of Gods, Indigo Yard, Inn on the Mile, Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom - Leith, Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom - Lothian Road, Jeremiah's Taproom, Jig, Joseph Pearce, Le Monde, Lucky13, Malmaison St Andrew Square, Malones, McGonagalls, Mclarens, Monboddo, Montpeliers, No.1 High Street, NQ64, O'Connors, One Canonmills, One Square, OX184, Paolozzi, Patron Saint, Rabble, Red Squirrel, Smoke & Mirrors, St Vincent, Tantra, Teuchters The Shore, Teuchters West End, The Alchemist, The Barologist, The Basement, The Cauldron, The Dome, The Glasshouse, The Granary, The Green Room, The Huxley, The Keller Taproom, The Lantern Room, The Lioness of Leith, The Queens Arms, The Raeburn, The Raging Bull, The Tollhouse, The West End Brasserie, Three Marys, Tigerlily, Tonic, Usquabae, Vesta, Victoria, Whisky Rooms, Yotel.

Prestige Cocktail Bars: The Bon Vivant, Commons Club, The Devil's Advocate, El Cartel, Harrods H Beauty, Hawksmoor, Hey Palu, Lady Libertine, Nightcap, Panda & Sons, Superico, The Waldorf Astoria.

