Edinburgh restaurant The Cove is no stranger to awards. Only last month, it was named ‘Asian Restaurant of the Year’ at the Asian Restaurant Awards.

Now, bosses and staff at the Blackhall eatery are celebrating again, having been crowned ‘Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The glitzy award ceremony, which took place at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on Monday ( November 28), saw a variety of Asian restaurants across Scotland recognised for excellence.

Edinburgh restaurant The Cove has been crowned ‘Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

The Cove, located on Hillhouse Road, opened just three years ago and has proved popular with locals and tourists alike.

Under the guidance of head chef Jahed Miah, it serves up some of the finest Bangladeshi and North Indian cuisine in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about their latest awards triumph, owner Masum Uddin said: “I never take these awards for granted. I am really delighted on behalf of the whole team.

“I would also like to thank all of our customers who have supported us this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My team is really dedicated and hard working and I know that it means a lot to them to be recognised in this way. We always do the best we can, both with our food offering and with our customer service.”

The Scottish Asian Food Awards 2022 are organised by Oceanic Consulting – the UK’s leading ethnic awards company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards said: “We’d like to say a massive congratulations to all winners and finalists from the 3rd Scottish Asian Food Awards 2022.

“This campaign designed to honour all varieties of Asian cuisine has done brilliantly across Scotland and it started in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad