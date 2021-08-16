While it’s far from being a normal August in Edinburgh, the various festivals will all be up and running by the end of this week.

With new performances still being added to the lineup, it’s now possible to spend all day and night at a range of cultural treats – from plays featuring Hollywood stars, to up-and-coming comedians.

And even if you don’t have a ticket for a show, there are plenty of things to see and do.

But you still need to eat between enjoying all Edinburgh’s artistic attractions, and there is noticeably less food available at many venues this year due to the pandemic.

So, why not support local Edinburgh businesses and book a table at one of the wonderful restaurants and bars that are just a stone’s throw from the major festival venues?

Here are 10 suggestions, along with the venues they are convenient for.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Hectors/Edinburgh Academy Junior School A Stockbridge favourite serving good quality pub grub, Hectors is just a 15 minute walk from the Edinburgh Academy Junior School, where much of the Edinburgh International Festival's classical music programme is being held. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Luckies/Corn Exchange The Edinburgh Corn Exchange is being used for some of the Edinburgh Fringe's biggest comedy shows this year. It's slightly off the beaten track, but a 10 minute walk from the venue takes you to Gorgie Road, where Luckies offers a varied menu, friendly pre-show atmosphere and a beer garden. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Philly's/Edinburgh Park Some of the biggest names in contemporary music - including Damon Albarn, Laura Mvula and Thundercat - will be playing the Edinburgh International Festival's temporary venue at Edinburgh Park. A short walk from the venue is Philly's - an American-style diner serving food made from locally-sourced ingredients. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Timberyard/Edinburgh International Book Festival Just a short stroll from the Edinburgh College of Art - the Edinburgh International Book Festival's new home - on Lady Lawson Street is Timberyard. a family-run restaurant set in an authentic warehouse dating back to the 19th century when it was built as a props and costume store. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo