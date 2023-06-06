Described as a ‘foodies paradise’, the Edinburgh Food Festival returns to the Capital next month – and the popular event looks better than ever this year.

Taking place over 10 days, the free-to-enter festival is set to last for 10 days, starting on Friday, July 21, and will include street food vendors, pop-up market stalls, plus the al fresco Treehouse Kitchen, with hands on workshops and live chef demonstrations.

The festival was established in 2015 to coincide with Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, and is held at Assembly George Square Gardens, the hub for many of the Capital’s summer events. Previous festivals have seen top industry figures such as Carina Contini, Shirley Spear, Tom Lewis, Guy Grieve and Neil Forbes take part.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see all 20 vendors appearing at this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival.

1 . Edinburgh Food Festival Take a look through our gallery to see all 20 vendors appearing at this year's Edinburgh Food Fesitval. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Moskito Bites British Street Food Awards Finalist Moskito Bites are a new transportable tapas trailer. Having only been in operation for several months now they have already made a big impression serving a selection of Spanish options around Scotland. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . We Sell Dumplings Quick and delicious vegan dumplings! The perfect sharing snack between shows or starter while you peruse the stalls. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Moskit's Bacchus Mobile Bar Moskit's Bacchus Mobile Bar will be quenching your thirst with sangria, freshly squeezed orange juice and kalimotxo. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales