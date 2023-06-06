News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Edinburgh Food Festival 2023: 20 mouth-watering food and drink pop-ups to try as 'foodies paradise' returns

Described as a ‘foodies paradise’, the Edinburgh Food Festival returns to the Capital next month – and the popular event looks better than ever this year.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST

Taking place over 10 days, the free-to-enter festival is set to last for 10 days, starting on Friday, July 21, and will include street food vendors, pop-up market stalls, plus the al fresco Treehouse Kitchen, with hands on workshops and live chef demonstrations.

The festival was established in 2015 to coincide with Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, and is held at Assembly George Square Gardens, the hub for many of the Capital’s summer events. Previous festivals have seen top industry figures such as Carina Contini, Shirley Spear, Tom Lewis, Guy Grieve and Neil Forbes take part.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see all 20 vendors appearing at this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival.

Take a look through our gallery to see all 20 vendors appearing at this year's Edinburgh Food Fesitval.

1. Edinburgh Food Festival

Take a look through our gallery to see all 20 vendors appearing at this year's Edinburgh Food Fesitval. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
British Street Food Awards Finalist Moskito Bites are a new transportable tapas trailer. Having only been in operation for several months now they have already made a big impression serving a selection of Spanish options around Scotland.

2. Moskito Bites

British Street Food Awards Finalist Moskito Bites are a new transportable tapas trailer. Having only been in operation for several months now they have already made a big impression serving a selection of Spanish options around Scotland. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Quick and delicious vegan dumplings! The perfect sharing snack between shows or starter while you peruse the stalls.

3. We Sell Dumplings

Quick and delicious vegan dumplings! The perfect sharing snack between shows or starter while you peruse the stalls. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Moskit's Bacchus Mobile Bar will be quenching your thirst with sangria, freshly squeezed orange juice and kalimotxo.

4. Moskit's Bacchus Mobile Bar

Moskit's Bacchus Mobile Bar will be quenching your thirst with sangria, freshly squeezed orange juice and kalimotxo. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:ScotlandFood and Drink