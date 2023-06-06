Edinburgh Food Festival 2023: 20 mouth-watering food and drink pop-ups to try as 'foodies paradise' returns
Taking place over 10 days, the free-to-enter festival is set to last for 10 days, starting on Friday, July 21, and will include street food vendors, pop-up market stalls, plus the al fresco Treehouse Kitchen, with hands on workshops and live chef demonstrations.
The festival was established in 2015 to coincide with Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, and is held at Assembly George Square Gardens, the hub for many of the Capital’s summer events. Previous festivals have seen top industry figures such as Carina Contini, Shirley Spear, Tom Lewis, Guy Grieve and Neil Forbes take part.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see all 20 vendors appearing at this year’s Edinburgh Food Festival.