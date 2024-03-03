With Mother’s Day just around the corner it’s the perfect time to make plans to celebrate. If you’re looking for an experience gift, Edinburgh is the right place to treat your mum to a special afternoon tea. Whether you want a luxury high tea or a pocket-friendly lunch with tea and scones, one of Edinburgh's cafes and restaurants will have the perfect option for you. Here are some of the places that get rave reviews for afternoon tea, according to TripAdvisor and Google.
1. Prestonfield House
Rhubarb restaurant at Prestonfield House has been described as a must-do for a high tea in the Capital. The stunning estate is a memorable backdrop for an afternoon with your mum. Photo: Supplied
2. Clarinda's tea room
Clarinda's tea room on the Canongate is popular for its home-baked goods and quaint interiors. One reviewer said: “It’s small, but the café is furnished so nicely and in detail that it makes you feel in a 1800s novel.” Photo: Clarinda's
3. The Witchery
The Witchery by the Castle is a magical setting for afternoon tea. If you want to splash out on something truly fancy it's the perfect spot to take your mum. Photo: Witchery
4. EH15
At EH15 restaurant afternoon tea experience doesn't break the bank. It's known for freshly made cakes, hot scones, fresh cream and jam. One reviewer said 'The views over the city were lovely and service first class.' Photo: Supplied