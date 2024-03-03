With Mother’s Day just around the corner it’s the perfect time to make plans to celebrate. If you’re looking for an experience gift, Edinburgh is the right place to treat your mum to a special afternoon tea. Whether you want a luxury high tea or a pocket-friendly lunch with tea and scones, one of Edinburgh's cafes and restaurants will have the perfect option for you. Here are some of the places that get rave reviews for afternoon tea, according to TripAdvisor and Google.