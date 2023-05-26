Edinburgh has been named as the fifth best place in the UK for a night out - well above Glasgow which came in 27th place.

The list of the 30 best nights out in the UK was compiled using research by Get Licensed, which ranked cities based on safety levels, the number of bars and clubs, the cost of a pint and residents’ safety concerns. The only other Scottish city included in the top 10 destinations was Aberdeen, which came in 10th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh was given a score of 7.63 out of 10 with the number of great pubs, a high chance of an affordable pint and the low chance of being robbed being cited as reasons for its high score. Hailed by many as the best night out in Scotland, Glasgow trailed behind with a score of just 5.18. The survey showed that while the average cost of a pint was significantly lower in Glasgow, 40 per cent of people feel worried about getting mugged or robbed while out in the city.

Whistlebinkies is popular spot for nights out