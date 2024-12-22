Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh bar was named as 'UK's cheapest boozer for cosy winter pints' in October, so I headed along to see what it’s all about.

The Queen’s Arms on Frederick Street in the capital was picked out by money experts Moneyboat when they compiled a ranking of the top 10 most ‘affordable’ and ‘cosy’ pubs in the UK.

The underground pub picked up top spot in the rankings after considering TripAdvisor ratings, value scores, 5-star reviews, and the word 'cosy' - which appeared 66 times in reviews by customers.

Cosy is definitely the word for how you would describe the Queen’s Arms. Its book-lined walls and rustic interiors are complemented by plenty of nooks and crannies where you can have a quiet pint. That said, with the festive season in full swing, a quiet pint would have been difficult with the place really busy on Saturday afternoon.

The Queen’s Arms, on Frederick Street in Edinburgh city centre, has been named as the UK's ‘most affordable cosy pub’. | The Queens Arms

The pub was also called out for its cheap prices, and that I can definitely attest to. A round of six drinks - including four pints and two spirits and mixers came to just over £30, which is tremendous value in the city centre, and the bar has a brilliant selection. The four of us who were on the beers chose the locally brewed Cold Town House lager.

For those looking for somewhere to watch live sport, the bar is ideal for that with a number of big screens dotted around, with different sports on each - with it being around 3pm, most were showing live rugby rather than football but they do advertise what they’ll be showing throughout the week.

With the pub on the busy side, the atmosphere was brilliant and with its cosy interior and cheap prices you can instantly tell why it is such a gem of a place that has seen high praise stream in from reviewers.

It might be hard to miss this pub from street level, but it’s definitely worth seeking out.