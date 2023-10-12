Edinburgh pub named in Top 20 list of most dog-friendly bars and restaurants in the UK
The best dog-friendly restaurants in the UK have been selected by a travel website – and an Edinburgh pub has made it into the Top 20.
It comes after EnjoyTravel set out to showcase the impressive array of options available to pet owners – including restaurants, cafes and bars with dedicated dog menus, water bowls, and dog-loving staff.
Placed at No.13 on the list was The Fountain, a popular pub situated directly opposite from Fountain Park on Dundee Street.
In its review of the bar, EnjoyTravel wrote: “Serving authentic craft beers and pub food, this place is perfect for drinks with friends or family members, or a laid-back weekend dining experience that includes your dog.
“Here, your dog will be treated like any other guest and offered water bowls and treats to help them cool off after a long walk in one of the many nearby parks. Plus, you can expect plenty of space for your dog to stretch out at your feet”.
A spokesperson for the website said: “Nowadays, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes across the UK are becoming more and more pet-friendly, with cat and dog pop-up cafes becoming the new craze, restaurants introducing dog-friendly facilities and even dog menus and drinks to enable your little friends to dine with you. It’s now almost become the norm to take your furry friend along with you to your favourite lunch or dinner spot.
“At EnjoyTravel, we’ve compiled this list of the top 20 dog-friendly restaurants and eateries in the UK that are perfect for both of you. Whether you prioritise water bowls and treats, plenty of space or VIP treatment for the both of you, you’re sure to find yours and your dog’s favourite new lunch or dinner spot from our list below”.