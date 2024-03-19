Edinburgh Evening News readers were asked to name the city’s cheapest pubs and bars on our social media pages, and the votes are in.

If you’re planning a night on the tiles or just want a new drinking spot to try, these cheap and cheerful bars and pubs won't break the bank.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the cheapest boozers in Edinburgh for a pint of draught beer, according to EEN readers.

1 . 12 of the cheapest pubs in Edinburgh Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of the cheapest Edinburgh pubs for a pint of draught beer. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Shandwick's Where: 4 South Charlotte Street, Edinburgh EH2 4AW. Dozens of Evening News readers told us this place is home to the some cheapest pints in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Standing Order Where: 62-66 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LR. This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales