Edinburgh pubs: 12 of the cheapest bars and pubs for pints in Edinburgh - according to locals

We asked readers to name the cheapest pubs in Edinburgh – this is how they responded
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th Mar 2024, 16:40 GMT

Edinburgh Evening News readers were asked to name the city’s cheapest pubs and bars on our social media pages, and the votes are in.

If you’re planning a night on the tiles or just want a new drinking spot to try, these cheap and cheerful bars and pubs won't break the bank.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the cheapest boozers in Edinburgh for a pint of draught beer, according to EEN readers.

Where: 4 South Charlotte Street, Edinburgh EH2 4AW. Dozens of Evening News readers told us this place is home to the some cheapest pints in Edinburgh.

2. Shandwick's

Where: 4 South Charlotte Street, Edinburgh EH2 4AW. Dozens of Evening News readers told us this place is home to the some cheapest pints in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Where: 62-66 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LR. This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre.

3. The Standing Order

Where: 62-66 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LR. This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party

Where: 24 Mitchell Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Located just off Constitution Street, in Leith, this place is popular with locals thanks to its friendly atmosphere and cheap pints.

4. The Bowlers Rest

Where: 24 Mitchell Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Located just off Constitution Street, in Leith, this place is popular with locals thanks to its friendly atmosphere and cheap pints. Photo: Third Party

