If you’re planning a night on the tiles or just want a new drinking spot to try, these cheap and cheerful bars and pubs won't break the bank.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the cheapest boozers in Edinburgh for a pint of draught beer, according to EEN readers.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 of the cheapest Edinburgh pubs for a pint of draught beer. Photo: Third Party
2. Shandwick's
Where: 4 South Charlotte Street, Edinburgh EH2 4AW. Dozens of Evening News readers told us this place is home to the some cheapest pints in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party
3. The Standing Order
Where: 62-66 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LR. This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party
4. The Bowlers Rest
Where: 24 Mitchell Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Located just off Constitution Street, in Leith, this place is popular with locals thanks to its friendly atmosphere and cheap pints. Photo: Third Party
