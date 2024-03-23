Scotland’s capital city is said to have more pubs per square metre than any other UK city – and amongst them are some absolute stunners.

From old-school boozers with original interiors that make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time, to trendy style bars, there’s something to suit all tastes in the bar-illiant city of Edinburgh.

We asked Evening News readers on our Facebook Page to tell us the prettiest bars in the city – and hundreds of you answered.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see some of the most popular choices – and let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

John Leslie's Where: 45-47 Ratcliffe Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1SU. Not to be confused with the former TV presenter from Morningside, John Leslie's - also known as Leslie's Bar - is found in Ratcliffe Terrace. This beautiful boozer dating back to 1896 and boasts an ornate mahogany island bar, Bryson clock, wooden ceilings, and private booths.

Bennets Bar Where: 8 Leven Stret, Edinburgh EH3 9LG. This Tollcross boozer is one of Edinburgh's oldest and most historic pubs. It boasts Art Nouveau windows, an intricate mirrored arcaded feature above the seating, with elaborate tilework showing cherubs and figures in classical dress. Take your pick from over 200 malt whiskies or from its old fashioned cocktail menu.

Central Bar Where: 7-9 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8LN. Situated at the Fit O' The Walk, this lively pub has a truly striking interior. Built in 1899, it was the bar area for Leith's Central Station until its closure in 1972. There stained glass windows, mosaic flooring, a Jacobean papier-maché ceiling, and the walls are adorned in Minton Hollins tiles.