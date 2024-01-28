February is fast-approaching, so after weeks of avoiding alcohol, many Dry January participants will be looking forward to their first drink of 2024.
If you’re planning a boozy night out to celebrate, Auld Reekie is the perfect place to do it, as Scotland’s capital city is packed with stylish cocktail bars serving up creative and delicious inventions. Even if you’ve decided to continue your resolution into February, these bars are still worth a visit, as many also serve mocktails.
1. The Alchemist
A night at The Alchemist is a theatrical experience. Their bartenders are specialists in molecular mixology who whip up creative cocktails with visual effects. Photo: The Alchemist
2. Duck & Waffle
Located within St James Quarter, at the entrance on St James Crescent, Duck & Waffle provides guests with a playful and vivacious dexperience from early morning to late night. As well as offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, the venue's cocktails are out of this world. Photo: Third Party
3. Lucky Liquor Co.
This quirky and stylish Edinburgh bar on Queen Street has an ever-changing menu of specialist cocktails. The bartenders at the venue select 13 bottles of spirits, which they use to make an exclusive menu only available for 13 weeks, before creating an entirely new selection. Photo: Facebook
4. Panda & Sons
Disguised as a barber shop, this speakeasy cocktail bar was the toast of the town last year after being named as the 39th best bar in the world. The Queen Street bar was the only Scottish venue on ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list – and one of only six in the UK to feature. Photo: Panda & Sons