News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh retro: 13 photos of lost and legendary Edinburgh cafes that are gone but not forgotten

These once popular Edinburgh cafes still hold a place in the hearts of locals...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 15:54 GMT

It’s a favourite pastime for many of us to meet up with friends or family for a cup of tea or coffee – or how about a full English breakfast to go with your cuppa? As such, many of us having will have fond memories of long lost Edinburgh cafes.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to see 13 legendary businesses from yesteryear – and let us know your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Ronnie Corbett visits the famous Oasis cafe at Haymarket.

1. PD583067@PAMELA GRIGG FOR J.JPG

Ronnie Corbett visits the famous Oasis cafe at Haymarket. Photo: Pamela Grigg

Photo Sales
Dolls Cafe Lounge in Broughton Street was a women only establishment.

2. Doll's Cafe

Dolls Cafe Lounge in Broughton Street was a women only establishment. Photo: TONY MARSH

Photo Sales
Monster Mash on Forrest Road served up British-style grub at affordable prices.

3. Monster Mash

Monster Mash on Forrest Road served up British-style grub at affordable prices. Photo: SEAN BELL BIG SCOTLAND

Photo Sales
The Rialto Cafe Bar on Home Street, Tollcross.

4. Rialto Cafe

The Rialto Cafe Bar on Home Street, Tollcross. Photo: PAUL PARKE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh