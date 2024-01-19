News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 14 amazing photos of lost and legendary Edinburgh nightclubs that are gone but not forgotten

Look at these 14 photos of legendary Edinburgh nightclubs that locals still have fond memories of
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT

We've put together a list of iconic Edinburgh nightclubs from yesteryear – places that will leave you feeling nostalgic for those carefree days of youth.

Scroll through our photo gallery and let the memories come flooding back. And before you go, please share your own memories of clubbing in Edinburgh in the comments section.

Saturday night revellers throwing shapes on the dancefloor at Eros Elite, Fountainbridge, 2 September 2000.

1. Eros Elite

Saturday night revellers throwing shapes on the dancefloor at Eros Elite, Fountainbridge, 2 September 2000. Photo: Third Party

Salsa dancing and fiery rhythms at Siglo, Cowgate, 28 March 2000. Siglo was also a disco-pub that opened until the wee small hours of the morning. Today, it is a trendy pub/restaurant called OX184.

2. Siglo

Salsa dancing and fiery rhythms at Siglo, Cowgate, 28 March 2000. Siglo was also a disco-pub that opened until the wee small hours of the morning. Today, it is a trendy pub/restaurant called OX184. Photo: Third Party

Early 90s clubbers will remember the giant Wetherspoons on Lothian Road better as Century 2000, a club which was a bit of a dive but did a great student night every Wednesday.

3. Century 2000

Early 90s clubbers will remember the giant Wetherspoons on Lothian Road better as Century 2000, a club which was a bit of a dive but did a great student night every Wednesday. Photo: Third Party

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars.

4. Faith

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars. Photo: Third Party

