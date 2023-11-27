Edinburgh pubs: Busy bar and restaurant boasting one of the city’s biggest beer gardens up for sale
An Edinburgh pub and restaurant boasting one of the biggest beer gardens in the city has gone on the market.
The Steading, located near Midlothian Snowsports Centre on Biggar Road, is one of five pubs being offered for sale by Three Thistles.
The venue, which has stunning views of the Pentland Hills from its large outdoor seating area, has always been popular with families and walkers.
It joins The Laird and Dog in Lasswade, Telfords in Paisley, The Dog House in Balloch, and Glasgow bars Dram!, The Clockwork Beer Co, The West Side Tavern on the market.
Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “I am delighted to be bringing this highly sought-after portfolio of licensed premises to the market and am confident that there will be a strong level of interest from both local and national established operators in the sector.
“The ability to add such high profile and well-trading outlets to an existing portfolio offers a rare acquisition opportunity.
“Despite the many challenges faced by the licensed trade in Scotland, many businesses are trading well and buyer appetite for such businesses remains strong, particularly within the central belt, as is underlined by the recent sales of other iconic businesses such as The Ubiquitous Chip, Hanoi Bike Shop and Stravaigin.”
Six of the seven properties are held on a freehold basis, while The West Side Tavern is held on a leasehold basis. The portfolio is available for sale as one or as individual units, and interested parties should contact the sole selling agent on 0141 331 2807.