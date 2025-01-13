There was an outpouring of emotion at the sad news that the Cramond Inn – a historic watering hole which has served its tight-knit village for 300 years – was to close its doors on Saturday, December 21.

The couple running the pub had hoped to stay open until after Christmas, but said they were forced to call last orders just days before what's traditionally the busiest time of the year for the pub trade.

Now, the much-loved pub sits frozen in time after the keys were handed back to the Samuel Smith Brewery, who are reportedly looking for new management to take over the beloved boozer.

In a Facebook post on Christmas Day, the pub's former manager, Kerera Finlayson, shared some photos of the pub sitting empty. She wrote in the caption: “Merry Christmas everyone! I hope you all had a wonderful day. The pub is just sitting in darkness being wasted over this social time of year.

“These were the pics as we closed the door compared to first getting the decorations up. Hopefully it magically manages to change ownership one day.”

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 8 eerie photos of the deserted Cramond Inn on Christmas Day.

