Edinburgh pubs: The 11 cheapest pubs for pints in Edinburgh, according to our readers

Published 21st Sep 2024, 05:02 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 09:16 BST
We asked Edinburgh locals to tell us where to find the cheapest pubs in the city – and this is what they told us...

Edinburgh Evening News readers were asked to name the city’s cheapest pubs on our social media pages – and hundreds of you responded.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the cheapest boozers in Edinburgh for a pint of draught beer, according to EEN readers.

Scroll through our gallery to see the 11 cheapest pubs for pints in Edinburgh, according our readers.

1. The 11 cheapest pubs for pints in Edinburgh

Scroll through our gallery to see the 11 cheapest pubs for pints in Edinburgh, according our readers.

The Foot of the Walk - JD Wetherspoon. Where: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7AA. Ranked as one of the five cheapest Spoons in the whole of the UK, with the average price for a pint coming in at £2.69. Sadly, it's been earmarked for closure.

The Foot of the Walk - JD Wetherspoon

The Foot of the Walk - JD Wetherspoon. Where: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7AA. Ranked as one of the five cheapest Spoons in the whole of the UK, with the average price for a pint coming in at £2.69. Sadly, it's been earmarked for closure.

The Bowlers Rest. Where: 24 Mitchell Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Located just off Constitution Street, in Leith, this place is popular with locals thanks to its friendly atmosphere and cheap pints.

The Bowlers Rest

The Bowlers Rest. Where: 24 Mitchell Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Located just off Constitution Street, in Leith, this place is popular with locals thanks to its friendly atmosphere and cheap pints.

The Standing Order. Where: 62-66 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LR. This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre.

The Standing Order

The Standing Order. Where: 62-66 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LR. This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre.

