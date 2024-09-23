Edinburgh Evening News readers were asked to name the city’s cheapest pubs on our social media pages – and hundreds of you responded.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the cheapest boozers in Edinburgh for a pint of draught beer, according to EEN readers.
1. The 11 cheapest pubs for pints in Edinburgh
Scroll through our gallery to see the 11 cheapest pubs for pints in Edinburgh, according our readers. Photo: Pixabay
2. The Foot of the Walk - JD Wetherspoon
The Foot of the Walk - JD Wetherspoon. Where: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7AA. Ranked as one of the five cheapest Spoons in the whole of the UK, with the average price for a pint coming in at £2.69. Sadly, it's been earmarked for closure. Photo: Third Party
3. The Bowlers Rest
The Bowlers Rest. Where: 24 Mitchell Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 7BD. Located just off Constitution Street, in Leith, this place is popular with locals thanks to its friendly atmosphere and cheap pints. Photo: Third Party
4. The Standing Order
The Standing Order. Where: 62-66 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LR. This Wetherspoon's pub is a popular choice thanks to its stunning decor - but it's also one of the cheapest places for a pint in Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.