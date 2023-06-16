News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: The 20 best pubs for a pint in Edinburgh according to The Good Pub Guide, including Kay's Bar

Edinburgh is packed with great pubs and here are 20 of the very best in the Capital, according to The Good Pub Guide.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:39 BST

From old-fashioned taverns to more modern drinking establishments, there's something to suit all tastes.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see which 20 pubs in the Capital the guide thinks are worth a visit.

And let us know your own favourite Edinburgh boozer in the comments section before you go.

1. 20 of the best pubs

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what The Good Pub Guide considers the 20 best pubs in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Where: 82 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

2. The Inn On The Mile

Where: 82 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LL Photo: Third Party

Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH

3. Sandy Bell's

Where: 25 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QH Photo: Third Party

Where: 3-5 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 2PR

4. The Abbotsford Bar

Where: 3-5 Rose St, Edinburgh EH2 2PR Photo: Third Party

