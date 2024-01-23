Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Estrella Damm has released its newest ranking of the UK's 50 best gastropubs – and one Edinburgh venue has made the cut.

The Scran & Scallie, on Comely Bank Road, is the only venue in Scotland to make the esteemed Top 50, an achievement that the Stockbridge gastropub has held onto for a second year in a row.

The accolade comes as The Scan & Scallie celebrates its 10th year as one of Edinburgh’s most popular venues, attracting locals, as well as guests from all over the world, who seek out chef Tom Kitchin’s modern twists on Scottish pub classics, married with the best of warm Scottish hospitality.

Edinburgh's The Scran & Scallie has been recognised by Estrella Damm as one of the UK's Top 50 Gastropubs. Photo: Marc Millar Photography

The independent, family-friendly gastropub was recognised by the judges for exceptional food, great service and above all, consistency.

The much-coveted Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list 2024, now in its 16th year, is voted for by food experts, industry figures, writers and journalists from across the UK. It is a list of the best places to eat chosen by the industry, meaning these highly acclaimed venues are being recognised as the very best in the business.

Commenting on the award, The Scran & Scallie’s owner Mr Kitchin said: “We’re honoured to represent Scotland in the Top 50 Gastropub Awards. It’s fantastic to be able to shine a spotlight on the seasonal, local Scottish produce we have access to here and indeed the incredible suppliers who bring us the best of Scotland’s land and seas.

