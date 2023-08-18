The annual awards celebrate Scotland’s diverse food scene – this year more than 50 local businesses have been nominated

Over 50 Edinburgh businesses have been nominated for awards ahead of the annual Food Awards Scotland later this month.

The prestigious event, that takes place on Monday, August 28 at The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, recognises culinary talent from across the country and this year many restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bistros from in and around the Capital have made it to the shortlist, showcasing some of the best food it has to offer across a wide variety of cuisines.

A spokesperson for the Food Awards Scotland said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck.”

Here are 21 of the restaurants from Edinburgh and neighbouring areas who are in the running this year.

Scran With two locations in the capital's city centre, the restaurants serve a range of tasty items, from breakfasts, burgers, milkshakes and wraps. Nominated for a Cafe Bistro of the Year award, owners say they offer 'the best Scran in town!'

Minato Sushi Haddington based, Minato Sushi 'celebrate sushi as a healthy takeaway option' preparing fresh sushi daily from 'Firecracker Rolls' to 'The Deluxe Futomaki Platter'. This year the East Lothian business is nominated for the Best of South Scotland award and Takeway of the Year.

Macau Kitchen The South side restaurant offers a unique menu comprised of Macanese and Malacca Portuguese cuisine. A recent recipient of an AA Rosette, Macau Kitchen is nominated for the Asian Fusion Restaurant of the Year award.