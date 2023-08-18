Edinburgh restaurants: 21 of the Edinburgh restaurants to be shortlisted for Food Awards Scotland 2023
Over 50 Edinburgh businesses have been nominated for awards ahead of the annual Food Awards Scotland later this month.
The prestigious event, that takes place on Monday, August 28 at The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, recognises culinary talent from across the country and this year many restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bistros from in and around the Capital have made it to the shortlist, showcasing some of the best food it has to offer across a wide variety of cuisines.
A spokesperson for the Food Awards Scotland said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck.”
Here are 21 of the restaurants from Edinburgh and neighbouring areas who are in the running this year.