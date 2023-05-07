An Edinburgh bakery has been crowned best in Scotland at a hotly-contested awards ceremony.

Mimi’s Bakehouse was named Scottish Bakery of the Year 2023/2024 at the Scottish Bakers ceremony in Glasgow. The business – which has bakeries across the city and is renowned for its cream tea – also won the Bakery Café of the Year category, a gold award for its fruit scones, and silver for its sourdough.

Also recognised at the awards were Babyfaced Baker Ltd in Leith Walk, Cuckoo’s Bakery in Dundas Street and Bruntsfield Place, The Breadwinner Bakery in Gyle Crescent, and Pastel in Dalkeith. The competition is organised by Scottish Bakers, which supports and protects the interests of Scotland's bakery trade, with bakers each asked to put forward up to 12 of their star products to be taste tested by 50 industry experts.

Mimi's Bakehouse is crowned Scottish Baker of the Year 2023/24 at the Hilton, Glasgow after taking the ultimate title (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith)

Scottish Baker of the Year ambassador Mich Turner said: “With 630 products from 70 bakers in the running, each and every one of which was assessed for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste. Mimi’s Bakehouse can be rightly proud of their win.”

Scottish Bakers president Ian McGhee said: “Each year our judges look for the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits, as well as French and Danish style pastries and Free-from bread, biscuits and cakes, and the competition was once again close run. It was great to see the best iconic Scottish bakes entered alongside some fantastic new innovation on show, a real celebration of our fantastic sector.”

Prizes were also awarded for the best businesses with four business categories recognised: Craft Baker of the Year (three shops or less); Retail Craft Baker of the Year (four shops or more); Wholesale Baker of the Year (no shops) and Bakery Café of the Year for cafés who produce the bulk of their own baked goods either on-site or at a dedicated bakery unit.

“Each and every winner should be justifiably proud,” Mr MGhee said “and we hope that for every well deserved prize there is a corresponding business boost. Well done again to you all.”

Mimi's Bakehouse is particularly renowned for its famous cream teas in Edinburgh

