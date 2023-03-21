Four Edinburgh bakeries have made it to the shortlist of the prestigious Scottish Baker of the Year Awards following the annual judging day held in Dunfermline earlier this month.

With Scottish bakers each asked to put forward up to 12 of their star products to be taste-tested by 50 industry experts, 630 products from 70 bakers were delivered for the judges to assess, for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste – so to be shortlisted is quite some feat.

The Edinburgh bakers to make it onto the shortlist are Babyfaced Baker Ltd, Mimi’s Bakehouse, Cuckoo’s Bakery and The Breadwinner Bakery.

With prizes on offer for the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits, as well as French and Danish style pastries and Free-from bread, biscuits and cakes, the temperature heated up quickly for the judge’s – especially as the ultimate prize is to be crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

“With 630 products entered, reaching the shortlist of this competition really is something to be very proud of,” says Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers, who organise the competition.

“We really do wish all of our shortlisted entrants the best of luck when the prizes are presented in May.”