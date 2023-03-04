These BYOB restaurants offer the dining out experience without worrying about your drinks bill
Edinburgh has a huge offering of restaurants to which customers are able to bring their own alcoholic drinks. With soaring bills and the cost of living crisis leaving us all more out of pocket we thought we’d check out the city’s bring your own booze restaurants.
Many are smaller, family run establishments which give customers the chance to enjoy a meal and the dining-out experience while saving on the cost of the drinks bill. Some do offer the option of BYOB but are also licensed to serve drinks, which is handy if you forget to stock up before you turn up.
1. Toranj
Toranj serves up authentic Persian and Middle Eastern cuisine at its restaurant below street level in Leopold Place. It has a shisha courtyard too. "Beautiful atmosphere, good service, very tasty and fresh food," said one reviewer.
2. Absolute Thai
Absolute Thai restaurant is a small, family-run business that serves fresh authentic Thai food. As one reviewer said: 'A hidden gem away from the main Street. Very reasonably priced and tasty food.'
3. Bodega
This is an Edinburgh taqueria serving gourmet tacos and feisty flavours from around the world. This lively restaurant does amazing margaritas and cocktails but also offers BYOB options on wine and fizz too.
4. Tuk Tuk
Award-winning Indian street food restaurant Tuk Tuk has a particular focus on vegetarian and vegan dishes across the menu. The lively atmosphere and playful interior brings a touch of Bollywood to their Old Town restaurant. Drummond Street is the third addition to the restaurants in Tollcross and Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street.
