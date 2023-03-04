Edinburgh has a huge offering of restaurants to which customers are able to bring their own alcoholic drinks. With soaring bills and the cost of living crisis leaving us all more out of pocket we thought we’d check out the city’s bring your own booze restaurants.

Many are smaller, family run establishments which give customers the chance to enjoy a meal and the dining-out experience while saving on the cost of the drinks bill. Some do offer the option of BYOB but are also licensed to serve drinks, which is handy if you forget to stock up before you turn up.