Images online show the celebrity chef’s restaurant boarded up - just 14 months after the New Town branch opened in the capital

A Gordon Ramsay restaurant in Edinburgh has been boarded up, sparking rumours that the New Town pizza joint is ‘no more’.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza on Henderson Row opened in October 2022 with its launch seeing queues of visitors patiently waiting for free pizza on its opening day. But now, just 14 months on, the celebrity chef’s restaurant has been listed as permanently closed on Google and does not feature on the company website.

Locals on social media have speculated as to whether it is in fact permanently closed with one saying ‘street pizza is no more’ whilst another joked ‘well that lasted longer than expected’.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza on Henderson Row opened in October 2022. Operators say its closure is only temporary. Photo: Google Maps

But a spokesperson for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants said the closure is only ‘temporary’ and the restaurant will be reopening. But they did not advise on the reason for the closure or when they expect it to reopen.

Known for his popular TV shows Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, the Scottish chef also has Edinburgh restaurants in St Andrew Square and the Gordon Ramsay Street Burger in the St James Quarter which opened in November last year.