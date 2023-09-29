The awards were presented to Cilantro and Bo’ness Spice at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Grand Hotel

A restaurateur with venues in Edinburgh and Bo’ness is celebrating after a double triumph at a prestigious food awards – and the occasion was made all the sweeter by having his 10-year-old daughter in attendance.

Young Arisha Abbas proudly accompanied father Mohammad to the stage at the Capital’s Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa to receive the gongs for best restaurant in the Edinburgh, Stirling and Falkirk areas at Scotland’s Asian Restaurant Awards.

The awards were presented to his small restaurants, Cilantro off Leith Walk, and Bo’ness Spice in the eponymous West Lothian town.

Mohammad Abbas with daughter Arisha (10) at the Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards 2023 where both his restaurants - Bo'ness Spice and Cilantro in Edinburgh - picked up awards.

It was the second year in succession the two restaurants had been shortlisted in the Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards in which Cilantro was voted Best Newcomer in 2022.

Cilantro (another word for the coriander plant) was opened in June last year and has 20 seats; Bo’ness Spice has just 14 seats and opened in May 2021. Neither is licensed but customers can bring their own alcohol for a small corkage charge.

“It was a special occasion for me having Arisha with me on such a momentous occasion,” Mohammad said. “Running my own two restaurants has been hard work but it is marvellous to be rewarded and recognised in this way, not only once but twice.”

He added: “I am grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey, from the talented staff to my family and all our loyal customers.