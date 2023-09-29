News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Edinburgh restaurants: Curry king with Indian eateries in Edinburgh and Bo’ness toasts double awards success

The awards were presented to Cilantro and Bo’ness Spice at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Grand Hotel
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A restaurateur with venues in Edinburgh and Bo’ness is celebrating after a double triumph at a prestigious food awards – and the occasion was made all the sweeter by having his 10-year-old daughter in attendance.

Young Arisha Abbas proudly accompanied father Mohammad to the stage at the Capital’s Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa to receive the gongs for best restaurant in the Edinburgh, Stirling and Falkirk areas at Scotland’s Asian Restaurant Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards were presented to his small restaurants, Cilantro off Leith Walk, and Bo’ness Spice in the eponymous West Lothian town.

Most Popular
Mohammad Abbas with daughter Arisha (10) at the Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards 2023 where both his restaurants - Bo'ness Spice and Cilantro in Edinburgh - picked up awards.Mohammad Abbas with daughter Arisha (10) at the Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards 2023 where both his restaurants - Bo'ness Spice and Cilantro in Edinburgh - picked up awards.
Mohammad Abbas with daughter Arisha (10) at the Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards 2023 where both his restaurants - Bo'ness Spice and Cilantro in Edinburgh - picked up awards.

It was the second year in succession the two restaurants had been shortlisted in the Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards in which Cilantro was voted Best Newcomer in 2022.

Cilantro (another word for the coriander plant) was opened in June last year and has 20 seats; Bo’ness Spice has just 14 seats and opened in May 2021. Neither is licensed but customers can bring their own alcohol for a small corkage charge.

“It was a special occasion for me having Arisha with me on such a momentous occasion,” Mohammad said. “Running my own two restaurants has been hard work but it is marvellous to be rewarded and recognised in this way, not only once but twice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “I am grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey, from the talented staff to my family and all our loyal customers.

“In the face of very strong competition, we have achieved these awards thanks to using fresh, top quality ingredients, authentic cooking and great customer service in a cosy, friendly atmosphere.”

Related topics:EdinburghBo'nessCurry