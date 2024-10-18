Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Innovative Edinburgh cocktail bar Somewhere By Nico has launched its latest themed event - this time welcoming guests to step into the thrilling world of Murder on the Midnight Express.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West End venue, that transforms its space and menu every six weeks, is now inviting guests to test their detective skills and unravel the mystery aboard the Midnight Express over five cocktail courses.

Founder of Six Company, Nico Simeone, said: "As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we're thrilled to introduce our latest cocktail experience. We understand that today's guests crave more than just a drink - they want an adventure and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t think of a better way to bring this vision to life than with our next theme - ‘Murder on the Midnight Express’."

Somewhere by Nico's latest immersive cocktail experience in Edinburgh takes on a murder mystery theme | Somewhere by Nico

The immersive murder mystery drinks experience is now available to book and will run until November 24.

The theatrical five-course cocktail experience costs £45 per person with the immersive menu created with Scottish game designer, Rosalyn Meney. Owners say the themed event is designed to get mind's racing and truly and offer a unique and memorable night out.

Owners say the adventure kicks off following the shocking murder of Gustave Laroche - the esteemed chef of the train's restaurant. It is then up to customers to piece together a trail of clues left behind by the culprit with each cocktail taking them a step closer to unravelling the mystery.

For more information or to make a reservation you can visit the Somewhere by Nico website.