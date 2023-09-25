News you can trust since 1873
New Japanese restaurant comes to the Dalry area of Edinbrugh
Miju, an exciting edition to Edinburgh’s food and drinks scene, opened its doors for the first time over the weekend.

The new restaurant, on Dalry Road, promises an immersive dining experience with meticulously crafted Japanese cuisine and warm hospitality.

Miju, which served its first customers at Friday evening's launch, serves popular Japanese dishes such as sushi, ramen, donburi and skewers and ramen.

Booking are available now via the restaurant’s website.

