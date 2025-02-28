Edinburgh restaurants: The 10 most popular Edinburgh restaurants according to customer bookings

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 28th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST
The most booked restaurants in Edinburgh have been named – ideal for anyone planning on eating out with family or friends.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

It has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants in Auld Reekie – and every one of these venues is top notch.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most booked restaurants in Edinburgh.

1. Edinburgh's 10 most booked restaurants

Address: 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh. The Ivy on the Square brings relaxed, sophisticated all-day dining with a touch of theatre to the heart of Edinburgh.

2. 1st - The Ivy On The Square

Address: 23 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA. A top-notch steak restaurant in the beautiful former National Bank of Scotland’s Banking Hall, a Grade A listed ‘building of national importance’.

3. 2nd - Hawksmoor Edinburgh

The Rutland Hotel, 1-3 Rutland Street, Edinburgh. Enjoy the tender and complex flavours that Scottish beef has to offer here at this excellent gourmet steak restaurant.

4. 3rd - Kyloe

