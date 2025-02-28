Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

It has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants in Auld Reekie – and every one of these venues is top notch.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most booked restaurants in Edinburgh.

1 . Edinburgh's 10 most booked restaurants Take a look through our gallery to see the 10 most booked restaurants in Edinburgh, including the Spanish Butcher, pictured. Photo: Third Party

2 . 1st - The Ivy On The Square Address: 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh. The Ivy on the Square brings relaxed, sophisticated all-day dining with a touch of theatre to the heart of Edinburgh. Photo: Paul Winch-Furness for The Ivy On The Square

3 . 2nd - Hawksmoor Edinburgh Address: 23 West Register Street, Edinburgh EH2 2AA. A top-notch steak restaurant in the beautiful former National Bank of Scotland's Banking Hall, a Grade A listed 'building of national importance'. Photo: Third Party

4 . 3rd - Kyloe The Rutland Hotel, 1-3 Rutland Street, Edinburgh. Enjoy the tender and complex flavours that Scottish beef has to offer here at this excellent gourmet steak restaurant. Photo: Third Party