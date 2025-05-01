There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Edinburgh, serving up a wide variety of cuisines. But according to restaurant booking platform TheFork, there are a select few in Scotland's capital which stand out, as they are the most booked in the city.

Data from TheFork not only revealed Edinburgh's most popular restaurants over the last year, it also showed the five most-booked types of cuisine were Scottish, British, Italian, Mediterranean, European.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 15 most booked Edinburgh restaurants in the last 12 months.

1 . The 15 most booked Edinburgh restaurants Take a look through our gallery to see the most booked Edinburgh restaurants in the last 12 months.

2 . Hot Toddy - 1st most booked Address: 15-19 Jeffrey Street, Edinburgh EH1 1DR.

3 . Gaucho - 2nd most booked Address: 4a St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2BD

4 . Miro's Cantina Mexicana - 3rd most booked Address: 184 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA.