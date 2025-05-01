Edinburgh restaurants: The 15 most booked Edinburgh restaurants in the last 12 months

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st May 2025, 16:19 BST

These are the most booked Edinburgh restaurants in the last months, according to TheFork’s latest data.

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Edinburgh, serving up a wide variety of cuisines. But according to restaurant booking platform TheFork, there are a select few in Scotland's capital which stand out, as they are the most booked in the city.

Data from TheFork not only revealed Edinburgh's most popular restaurants over the last year, it also showed the five most-booked types of cuisine were Scottish, British, Italian, Mediterranean, European.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 15 most booked Edinburgh restaurants in the last 12 months.

1. The 15 most booked Edinburgh restaurants

Address: 15-19 Jeffrey Street, Edinburgh EH1 1DR.

2. Hot Toddy - 1st most booked

Address: 15-19 Jeffrey Street, Edinburgh EH1 1DR. Photo: Hot Toddy

Address: 4a St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2BD

3. Gaucho - 2nd most booked

Address: 4a St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2BD Photo: Gaucho

Address: 184 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA.

4. Miro's Cantina Mexicana - 3rd most booked

Address: 184 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA. Photo: Miro's Cantina Mexicana

