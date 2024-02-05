Edinburgh St James Quarter: Asian street food kings famed for 'best bao buns in the Burgh’ open new kiosk
Edinburgh foodies rejoice! An Asian street food kiosk that built a cult following has made its long-awaited return to the Capital.
After a two-year hiatus, Ozen are back in a brand new location at the Little King Street entrance to St James Quarter.
The eatery is the vision of the self-confessed food-obsessed Chris Thomas, Alex Galpin and Jacob Rodriguez, who have more than two decades of hospitality experience between them. Their ultimate aim is to add a new dynamic to the city’s food scene and offer a contemporary take on pan-Asian flavours.
Speaking about the return of Ozen, Chris said: “We took some time out, travelled the world, and picked up ideas and inspiration for new flavour combinations along the way. We were really excited to get experimenting in the kitchen again, and when a space became available at St James Quarter we just knew we had to bring Ozen back.
“The reaction has been incredible. So much so, that we’re already gearing up to open another Ozen very soon. We’ve got big ambitions to become Scotland’s first national bao bun brand and from the reaction to our relaunch, there’s definitely an appetite for it.”
Those heading along to Ozen's new kiosk can expect all the classic combos that helped build their cult following, plus a bunch of brand new bao buns that will see food fans coming back for more.
All the signature bao buns you’ve come to love are making a welcome return – including the Karaageee Chicken bao bun stuffed with tender crispy fried chicken, and the Pig Deal crammed with red pork belly in a peanut crumb. These are joined on the menu by some tasty new vegan additions such as the Eggplant featuring panko-fried aubergine. And not forgetting the quirky McOzen mash-up featuring a double beef patty, American cheese, pickles and special McOzen sauce.
Those with a sweet tooth will be hard pressed to say no to a dessert bun bursting with Biscoff cream and syrup, Nutella, or strawberry cheesecake paired with orange blossom syrup.