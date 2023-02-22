A new deli committed to selling fresh Scottish produce has opened at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

Soup & Caboodle, who are situated within Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace, sells a wide range of fresh deli products, including grazing platters, salads, sandwiches, pies, quiches, cheeseboards... and soup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their braw Scotch Broth (vegan and gluten-free) a daily staple, they’ll also have a couple of specials on each day too.

Soup & Caboodle has opened at Edinburgh St James Quarter. Photos: Soup & Caboodle

And, as you’d expect from a Scottish deli, you’ll also be able to stock up on the likes of relishes and pickles, jams and jellies, sweets and treats, oils and sauces, groceries and many other types of fresh Scottish produce, sourced from the likes of East Coast Cured, Jarvis Pickles, Scotch & Co, IJ Mellis and Galloway.

“Working on this deli concept has been a fantastic opportunity, despite the very many challenges affecting hospitality right now,” says Soup & Caboodle’s executive chef, Paul Sciacca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland’s natural larder is among the best in the world, and all of the team are excited about showcasing many of the wonderful food products from Scotland, complementing what’s already on offer within the rest of the Bonnie & Wild Food Hall.”

Kate Russell, Bonnie & Wild’s general manager, added: “With this latest arrival, Bonnie & Wild now offers the full kit and caboodle when it comes to Scotland’s larder.

“Soup & Caboodle is another great brand coming into Bonnie & Wild, offering our guests even more brilliant and quality products sourced from across Scotland.

“With soup, sandwiches, platters, playpieces and more, it bolsters both our eat-in and takeaway offering, and there’s a beautiful range of artisanal products that would be welcome on any kitchen shelf. And their Scotch Broth is amazing. I heartily recommend it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad