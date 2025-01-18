We’ve focused on 13 well-known Edinburgh pubs, some that have changed hands and name, as well as some that are gone forever, including The Radical Road in Willowbrae which was demolished ahead of plans to build student accommodation there.
We look at city centre bars then and now including The Standing Order on George Street and The Tron on Hunter Square, as well as other Edinburgh pubs including Old Chain Pier in Newhaven and Montpeliers in Morningside.
1. The Green Tree then
The Green Tree pub in the Cowgate, pictured in March, 1999. Formerly the Cow Bar, the pub was demolished and replaced by a new building which housed Siglo. | TSPL Photo: National World
2. Ox 184 now
The Siglo building is still there at the Cowgate, but is now called Ox 184 given its address of 184 Cowgate. | Google Maps
3. Old Chain Pier then
Exterior of the Old Chain Pier pub in Newhaven, February 1981. | TSPL Photo: National World
4. Old Chain Pier now
The much changed Old Chain Pier still hangs over the Firth of Forth at Newhaven now. | Google Maps
