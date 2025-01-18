Edinburgh then and now: See the changes to these 13 Edinburgh pubs over the years

In the latest instalment of our Edinburgh then and now series, we take a look at the city’s pubs and how much they have changed over the years.

We’ve focused on 13 well-known Edinburgh pubs, some that have changed hands and name, as well as some that are gone forever, including The Radical Road in Willowbrae which was demolished ahead of plans to build student accommodation there.

We look at city centre bars then and now including The Standing Order on George Street and The Tron on Hunter Square, as well as other Edinburgh pubs including Old Chain Pier in Newhaven and Montpeliers in Morningside.

The Green Tree pub in the Cowgate, pictured in March, 1999. Formerly the Cow Bar, the pub was demolished and replaced by a new building which housed Siglo.

1. The Green Tree then

The Green Tree pub in the Cowgate, pictured in March, 1999. Formerly the Cow Bar, the pub was demolished and replaced by a new building which housed Siglo. | TSPL Photo: National World

The Siglo building is still there at the Cowgate, but is now called Ox 184 given its address of 184 Cowgate.

2. Ox 184 now

The Siglo building is still there at the Cowgate, but is now called Ox 184 given its address of 184 Cowgate. | Google Maps

Exterior of the Old Chain Pier pub in Newhaven, February 1981.

3. Old Chain Pier then

Exterior of the Old Chain Pier pub in Newhaven, February 1981. | TSPL Photo: National World

The much changed Old Chain Pier still hangs over the Firth of Forth at Newhaven now.

4. Old Chain Pier now

The much changed Old Chain Pier still hangs over the Firth of Forth at Newhaven now. | Google Maps

