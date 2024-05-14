Edinburgh’s 13 best bars to visit for delicious drinks on World Cocktail Day 2025

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 05:33 BST

It’s World Cocktail Day – and here are 13 great Edinburgh bars where you can celebrate with a delicious concoction.

Granted, the fact it falls on a Tuesday (May 13) this year isn't ideal – but many will still want to head to a cocktail bar to celebrate.

If that sounds like you, then Auld Reekie is the perfect place to do it, as Scotland’s capital city is full to bursting these days with stylish cocktail bars serving up creative and delicious inventions.

Browse our picture gallery to see 15 amazing cocktail bars in Edinburgh where you can celebrate World Cocktail Day in style.

Take a look through our gallery to see 13 amazing Edinburgh bars to visit on World Cocktail Day 2025. Photo: Pixabay

1. 13 Edinbugh bars to visit on World Cocktail Day 2025

Take a look through our gallery to see 13 amazing Edinburgh bars to visit on World Cocktail Day 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Since taking over what used to be the Mercat Bar, Old Pal has fast become one of Edinburgh's finest spots for cocktails. This contemporary neighbourhood bar is stylish, welcoming, and above all, serves up amazing drinks.

2. Old Pal

Since taking over what used to be the Mercat Bar, Old Pal has fast become one of Edinburgh's finest spots for cocktails. This contemporary neighbourhood bar is stylish, welcoming, and above all, serves up amazing drinks. Photo: Old Pal

Dragonfly has a carefully cultivated drinks list, but their expert bartenders can also make bespoke drinks, based on your needs and wants. The bar can be found just off Grassmarket in West Port.

3. Dragonfly

Dragonfly has a carefully cultivated drinks list, but their expert bartenders can also make bespoke drinks, based on your needs and wants. The bar can be found just off Grassmarket in West Port. Photo: Google

Disguised as a barber shop, this speakeasy cocktail bar is widely considered to be among the best in the world - and you can be sure they do a mean mocktail.

4. Panda & Sons

Disguised as a barber shop, this speakeasy cocktail bar is widely considered to be among the best in the world - and you can be sure they do a mean mocktail. Photo: Panda & Sons

