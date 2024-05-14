Edinburgh’s 13 best bars to visit for delicious drinks on World Cocktail Day 2025

Granted, the fact it falls on a Tuesday (May 13) this year isn't ideal – but many will still want to head to a cocktail bar to celebrate.
If that sounds like you, then Auld Reekie is the perfect place to do it, as Scotland’s capital city is full to bursting these days with stylish cocktail bars serving up creative and delicious inventions.
1. 13 Edinbugh bars to visit on World Cocktail Day 2025
Take a look through our gallery to see 13 amazing Edinburgh bars to visit on World Cocktail Day 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. Old Pal
Since taking over what used to be the Mercat Bar, Old Pal has fast become one of Edinburgh's finest spots for cocktails. This contemporary neighbourhood bar is stylish, welcoming, and above all, serves up amazing drinks. Photo: Old Pal
3. Dragonfly
Dragonfly has a carefully cultivated drinks list, but their expert bartenders can also make bespoke drinks, based on your needs and wants. The bar can be found just off Grassmarket in West Port. Photo: Google
4. Panda & Sons
Disguised as a barber shop, this speakeasy cocktail bar is widely considered to be among the best in the world - and you can be sure they do a mean mocktail. Photo: Panda & Sons