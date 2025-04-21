Edinburgh's 16 friendliest pubs according to our readers - including Fox's Bar and The Canny Man's

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Apr 2025, 16:19 BST

Evening News readers have been telling us which Edinburgh pubs they think are the friendliest in the city.

We asked our readers “which Edinburgh pubs are you guaranteed a friendly welcome from staff?” And they didn’t disappoint, with around 100 of them putting forward their favourite pub for a friendly pint.

Of the 16 pubs in our photo gallery below, interestingly, most of the Edinburgh watering holes are situated outside the city centre. According to our readers most of the Capital’s “friendliest pubs” are located in Leith, while others are dotted across the city including two in Corstorphine, two in Gorgie/ Dalry and one in Morningside.

Check out our photo gallery below to see Edinburgh’s friendliest pubs, according to our readers.

This Bonnington Road pub in Leith, just off Great Junction Street, was by far the most popular Edinburgh pub with our readers when it comes to a friendly welcome, with around a dozen people praising this watering hole.

1. Fox's Bar

This Bonnington Road pub in Leith, just off Great Junction Street, was by far the most popular Edinburgh pub with our readers when it comes to a friendly welcome, with around a dozen people praising this watering hole. | Google Maps

The Canny Man’s, on Morningside Road in Edinburgh, was the second favourite place in the city for a friendly pint according to our readers, with more than a dozen highlighting the warm welcome here.

2. The Canny Man’s

The Canny Man’s, on Morningside Road in Edinburgh, was the second favourite place in the city for a friendly pint according to our readers, with more than a dozen highlighting the warm welcome here. | The Canny Man’s

The Fox and Faun pub at Shandwick Place was also popular with our readers, with Janet Reid commenting: "The Fox and Faun in Shandwick, always a warm welcome from Kym and her staff."

3. The Fox and Faun

The Fox and Faun pub at Shandwick Place was also popular with our readers, with Janet Reid commenting: "The Fox and Faun in Shandwick, always a warm welcome from Kym and her staff." | Google Maps

This pub at 296 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, is also great for a friendly welcome according to our readers. Maggie Baillie said: "Harp & Castle always." While, Julie Sutherland added: "I'll second that."

4. The Harp & Castle

This pub at 296 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, is also great for a friendly welcome according to our readers. Maggie Baillie said: "Harp & Castle always." While, Julie Sutherland added: "I'll second that." | Submitted Photo: Third Party

