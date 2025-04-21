We asked our readers “which Edinburgh pubs are you guaranteed a friendly welcome from staff?” And they didn’t disappoint, with around 100 of them putting forward their favourite pub for a friendly pint.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Of the 16 pubs in our photo gallery below, interestingly, most of the Edinburgh watering holes are situated outside the city centre. According to our readers most of the Capital’s “friendliest pubs” are located in Leith, while others are dotted across the city including two in Corstorphine, two in Gorgie/ Dalry and one in Morningside.

Check out our photo gallery below to see Edinburgh’s friendliest pubs, according to our readers.

1 . Fox's Bar This Bonnington Road pub in Leith, just off Great Junction Street, was by far the most popular Edinburgh pub with our readers when it comes to a friendly welcome, with around a dozen people praising this watering hole. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Canny Man’s The Canny Man’s, on Morningside Road in Edinburgh, was the second favourite place in the city for a friendly pint according to our readers, with more than a dozen highlighting the warm welcome here. | The Canny Man’s Photo Sales

3 . The Fox and Faun The Fox and Faun pub at Shandwick Place was also popular with our readers, with Janet Reid commenting: "The Fox and Faun in Shandwick, always a warm welcome from Kym and her staff." | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Harp & Castle This pub at 296 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, is also great for a friendly welcome according to our readers. Maggie Baillie said: "Harp & Castle always." While, Julie Sutherland added: "I'll second that." | Submitted Photo: Third Party Photo Sales