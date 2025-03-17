A father and son duo are set to open a new high-end fish and chips restaurant in a large unit which has been empty since 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Restaurant in Dunfermline are taking over the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant, next to the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, with the new fishy offering set to open in April.

The 180-seater restaurant has had planning and licensing approval, with the unit being transformed into an exciting new dining concept from the award-winning family behind Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s, to be known as The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an expansive open kitchen at its heart, where customers can watch a team of chefs at work, the new eatery will have a laid back, cool, nautical vibe inspired by the exclusive seafood destination of The Hamptons in New York State.

Offering high-end fish and chips, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack will showcase all types of fish, crab, and lobster, alongside seafood native to the coast of Scotland.

Creating more than 60 jobs across both the kitchen and front of house, and representing an investment of over £250,000, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack is due to open next month. The ambitious fit-out of the building, using the latest environmentally friendly equipment to prepare first class fish & chips, is due to finish soon.

“Having deliberated over this space for around a year, since we became aware of its availability, we are extremely excited that our new concept, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, is coming soon to South Queensferry,” said Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s owner Bryan Coghill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think that this part of South Queensferry, with its fantastic infrastructure, and surrounded by hundreds of new homes, is simply perfect, and has huge potential.

“As such, and although trading conditions remain challenging for the hospitality sector which can be said to be in the doldrums, we are confident and excited to be making this our second location, following on from the massive success we've had, and will continue to have, with Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s, in Dunfermline, where we are fortunate to have an amazing, and very loyal, customer base which loves what we do.

“Treating quality fish and seafood with the utmost respect, to come up with the most delicious dishes, is very much a signature for us. So it is a natural synergy to now open an elevated fish & chip restaurant,” added Bryan, who remarked that he was delighted to see that “fish & chips are still the nation’s favourite”.

Father and son Jack and Bryan Coghill of Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s, who have a new flagship high-end fish and chips restaurant opening soon in South Queensferry. | Advantage PR

Click here to sign up 👇

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan, who has trained both his father and his son Jack as chefs in his 40 years in the industry, went on to say that he was pleased to be creating new jobs in the hospitality sector at this time. “There will be plenty of opportunities here for people who want to excel in this industry,” he said.

“This sector has gone from strength to strength over the past few years, with discerning diners looking to enjoy the staple carry out at a new level. We can fulfil their expectations, with fabulous sit down fish & chips in an inspiring space, with our usual excellent and attentive service, wide choice of drinks, and Jack’s curated desserts.”

Confident that the new, eye catching restaurant “will brighten up the Spring months for all customers,” Bryan continued by remarking that this part of South Queensferry “is subject to a huge amount of investment, with families moving into the area through the new houses being built”.

“South Queensferry itself has always had a dedicated foodie following, especially with Fifers. We are sure our existing customers at Jack ‘O' Bryan’s will be delighted for us, and will be happy to make the journey over the Bridge to try out the new restaurant, especially if they already love the crab and lobster we have on the menu at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan added: “Jack ‘O' Bryan’s is also in for an exciting transformation in the Spring, moving towards a delicious, elevated, meat-focussed experience, whilst at The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, fish and chips will be the star of the show.

“We've had a fantastic year, with a great deal of award success for the business, particularly for Jack, of whom we are hugely proud. He has enjoyed national coverage in publications like Sainsbury's Magazine and the Sunday Times Scotland.

“We look forward to revealing more details about The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack in due course.”