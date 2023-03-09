News you can trust since 1873
First look inside Edinburgh’s trendiest new bar as Tim’rous Beastie opens in Leith with DJs and live music

Host of events planned for venue’s opening weekend

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:36am

Robert Burns loved to frequent Edinburgh’s pubs and taverns in his day, so the Bard would be pleased to know the Capital’s latest trendy bar takes its name from his famous poem, To A Mouse.

Situated just yards from Leith’s much-loved Burns statue, Tim’rous Beastie opens its doors for the first time on Friday (March 10).

The venue, at 7 Bernard Street, has been home to several bars down the years, perhaps most famously Iso Bar.

Tim’rous Beastie opens its doors for first time on Friday (March 10). Photos: Tim’rous Beastie
In October last year, the venue was vacated when Asian-themed cocktail bar Ooh Mami made the decision to close.

The owners of Tim’rous Beastie will be hoping to make a real go it, and they have a weekend of live music planned for the launch.

On Friday night, Radio Forth 1 DJ Grant Thomson takes to the decks to spin some of his favourite dance tracks, while the following nights sees a set from techno DJ Gary MacDonald.

Things will be a lot more chilled out on Sunday afternoon, with Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Andy Chung performing renditions of Scottish folk songs, and maybe even one or two renditions of material from Burns himself.

Tim’rous Beastie, at 7 Bernard Street in Leith, has been home to several bars down the years, most famously Iso Bar. Photo: Tim’rous Beastie.
Later on Sunday, accordion and fiddle duo Blair Teska and Ross Maclead will perform a set.

In a post on their Facebook page, Tim’rous Beastie wrote: “We can’t wait to welcome you all to our bar this weekend.

“This is a non-ticketed event, we are open from 4pm on Friday and 2.30pm Saturday and Sunday.”

You can find out more about Tim’rous Beastie and the events planned by visiting their Facebook page.

