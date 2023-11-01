3 . 2000 bottles

The bar, designed by award-winning commercial interior design studio Surface-ID and built by BJM Design Ltd houses more than 2000 bottles of limited-edition single malt Scotch whiskies. Described by the SMWS as ‘whisky in its purest form’, the bottles contain ‘cask strength’ single malt whiskies which are bottled without being diluted with water, artificially coloured or chill-filtered to prevent the liquid from going cloudy when water or ice is added like the majority of whiskies. Photo: Mike Wilkinson