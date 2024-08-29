The Food Awards Scotland 2024 got underway in Glasgow on Monday, August 26, at the Double Tree by Hilton, with the evening having celebrated the accomplishments of restaurants, cafes, chefs and other culinary experts across Scotland.

A spokesman for the 10th Food Awards Scotland said: “We’re honoured to once again spotlight the country’s top food establishments and businesses. This year’s winners have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“These finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees, and managers who always ensure that locals and visitors eat well. We would like to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

Here are all the winners and runners up from Edinburgh and the Lothians recognised in this year’s awards.

1 . Hendersons Hendersons is an Edinburgh institution that has been serving vegetarian and vegan food for over six decades. This year the restaurant on Brinsfield Links came in as a runner up in the Best Vegetarian Establishment category winning the 'Highly Commended' award

2 . Beetroot Bar & Grill It was a great night for the Beetroot Bar & Grill on Monday night with the Bonnyrigg restaurant being crowned Gastro Pub of the Year in Scotland

3 . Craigie's Farm Deli and Cafe Craigie's Farm Deli and Cafe in Queensferry came in as a runner up in the Deli of the Year category, picking up the 'Highly Commended' award