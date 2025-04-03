Foodies Festival Edinburgh 2025: full line-up, headline acts and 50% ticket deal

Foodies Festival hits Inverleith Park with star chefs, live music and 50% off tickets now on Wowcher

Foodies Festival is returning to Inverleith Park this summer with three days of live music, celebrity chef demos, artisan food and family-friendly fun – and thanks to a Wowcher deal, tickets are now available for up to 50% off.

Taking place from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August, the Edinburgh event is one of the highlights of the UK-wide tour. Headliners this year include Symphonic Ibiza, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, while the chefs’ stage will showcase a packed line-up of local talent and national culinary stars.

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Click here to check availability and book while offers last.

Headline music acts in Edinburgh

Each day of the festival ends with a major live performance on the main stage:

Friday 1 AugustSymphonic Ibiza, blending dance anthems with live orchestra

Saturday 2 AugustThe Wanted 2.0, featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran

Sunday 3 AugustScouting for Girls

Additional music acts, local bands and entertainment will appear across the weekend.

Edinburgh’s 2025 chef line-up

The Chefs Theatre at Inverleith Park will feature a stellar mix of Michelin-starred chefs, television favourites and Scottish culinary talent, including:

Gary MacleanMasterChef: The Professionals champion

Sarah RankinMasterChef finalist

Derek McMillan – Michelin-starred chef at Condita

Dean Banks – from Haar, Dulse and The Pompadour

Jak O’Donnell – from Great British Menu

Peter McKenna – chef at The Gannet

Coinneach MacLeodThe Hebridean Baker

Rhìain GordonThe Babyfaced Baker

Barry Bryson – award-winning private chef (Barry Fish)

Nigel Brown – of the Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

Paul, Mike and Liam – founders of Craobh Gin

Al Roberto – chef-owner of Simmer Kitchen

Andrew Bain – Inclusion in the Kitchen

These chefs will demonstrate signature dishes and share tips across the weekend, with sessions available to all ticketholders.

What else to expect at Inverleith Park

Cake and Bake Theatre – featuring well-known bakers and cake artists

Drinks Theatre – showcasing wines, cocktails and Scottish spirits

Kids Cookery School – free cooking classes for children

Artisan market – over 100 producers offering handmade food and drink

Street food village – global dishes from dozens of independent vendors

Fairground rides and live entertainment – for all ages

Essential event info

Location: Inverleith Park, Edinburgh EH3 5NY

Dates: Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August 2025

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

More details on the daily schedule, chef appearances and music line-up can be found at foodiesfestival.com

