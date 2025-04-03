The Foodies Festival 2025 brings great food, music and celebrity chefs to venues across the UK | NationalWorld

Foodies Festival hits Inverleith Park with star chefs, live music and 50% off tickets now on Wowcher

Foodies Festival is returning to Inverleith Park this summer with three days of live music, celebrity chef demos, artisan food and family-friendly fun – and thanks to a Wowcher deal, tickets are now available for up to 50% off.

Taking place from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August, the Edinburgh event is one of the highlights of the UK-wide tour. Headliners this year include Symphonic Ibiza, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, while the chefs’ stage will showcase a packed line-up of local talent and national culinary stars.

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Headline music acts in Edinburgh

Sussex band Scouting For Girls

Each day of the festival ends with a major live performance on the main stage:

• Friday 1 August – Symphonic Ibiza, blending dance anthems with live orchestra

• Saturday 2 August – The Wanted 2.0, featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran

• Sunday 3 August – Scouting for Girls

Additional music acts, local bands and entertainment will appear across the weekend.

Edinburgh’s 2025 chef line-up

The Chefs Theatre at Inverleith Park will feature a stellar mix of Michelin-starred chefs, television favourites and Scottish culinary talent, including:

• Gary Maclean – MasterChef: The Professionals champion

• Sarah Rankin – MasterChef finalist

• Derek McMillan – Michelin-starred chef at Condita

• Dean Banks – from Haar, Dulse and The Pompadour

• Jak O’Donnell – from Great British Menu

• Peter McKenna – chef at The Gannet

• Coinneach MacLeod – The Hebridean Baker

• Rhìain Gordon – The Babyfaced Baker

• Barry Bryson – award-winning private chef (Barry Fish)

• Nigel Brown – of the Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

• Paul, Mike and Liam – founders of Craobh Gin

• Al Roberto – chef-owner of Simmer Kitchen

• Andrew Bain – Inclusion in the Kitchen

These chefs will demonstrate signature dishes and share tips across the weekend, with sessions available to all ticketholders.

What else to expect at Inverleith Park

• Cake and Bake Theatre – featuring well-known bakers and cake artists

• Drinks Theatre – showcasing wines, cocktails and Scottish spirits

• Kids Cookery School – free cooking classes for children

• Artisan market – over 100 producers offering handmade food and drink

• Street food village – global dishes from dozens of independent vendors

• Fairground rides and live entertainment – for all ages

Essential event info

• Location: Inverleith Park, Edinburgh EH3 5NY

• Dates: Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August 2025

• Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

More details on the daily schedule, chef appearances and music line-up can be found at foodiesfestival.com