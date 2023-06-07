A popular food and drink website has just published a list of Scotland’s best cocktail bars – and four Edinburgh venues have made the cut.

‘Whichever Scottish city you're exploring, stop off at one or more of these spots for an experience to remember’, says the website.

Lucky Liquor Co, on Queen Street, is one of four Edinburgh venues on a new list of the 15 best cocktail bars in Edinburgh.

At No.1 on the list is Nightcap on York Place. The Daily Mail desribes it as ‘one of Edinburgh's coziest basement speakeasy bars, with dim lighting, reclaimed wooden barrels, and an undeniably intimate vibe’. As for the cocktails, they say: ‘The Olive and Strawberry Margarita with Arrette Blanco tequila, rosé vermouth, Fair Kumquat triple sec, olive, and strawberry is a must-try.

At No.2 is Never Really Here, a cozy bar with a speakeasy vibe on Rose Street North Lane. The Daily Meal writes: ‘As its name suggests, this is a hard-to-find little spot, so you'll need to ask those in the know for its location and knock for entry. Expert mixologists pride themselves on making cocktails the old-fashioned way, so if you're into classics like a negroni or boulevardier, this place ticks all the right boxes’.

The Lucky Liquor Co, located on Queen Street, features at No.3 on the list. The Daily Meal says this one is perfect if ‘you like your cocktails strong and your bars intimate’. As for the drinks, the website writes: ‘Unlike some other cocktail bar menus packed with sweet, fruity offerings, you'll find more complex, smoky delights at Lucky Liquor. The cocktails are on the strong side, though, and the bar doesn't serve any food, so make sure you grab dinner at one of the best places to eat and drink in Edinburgh before you settle in’.

