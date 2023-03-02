OpenTable has released its annual list of the 100 best spots in the UK for brunches and Sunday lunches – and four restaurants in Edinburgh and the Lothians have been included.

Just in time for Mother's Day (March 19), the booking website commissioned a survey which found that 56% of Brits want to treat their mum to a delicious meal out this year, but 32% find it difficult to pick a venue she will like.

It also found that, on average, Brits are planning on spending £92 on their Mum this year.

For the 32% who said they find it difficult to discover a restaurant their mum will enjoy, OpenTable's list is the perfect starting point for inspiration.

This year, restaurants spanning the entirety of the UK made the cut, and Scotland dominates the list with 19 restaurants featured, closely followed by London with 11 and Yorkshire with 7.

The local venues earning spots in the Top 100 are Greenwoods on Frederick Street, Le Bistrot on West Parliament Square, Urban Angel on Hanover Street and South Queensferry’s Down the Hatch.

OpenTable’s Robin Chiang said: “Our survey found that nearly one third of Brits are willing to spend more on a meal with Mum vs. 2022 – a good sign for the dining industry despite current macroeconomic conditions.”