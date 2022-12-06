OpenTable has revealed its ranking of UK’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2022 – and Edinburgh has the highest number of new entries on the list outside of London.

The online restaurant booking platform’s list, which is based on more than 1.4 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners, showcases the wide variety of excellent cuisines and dining locations across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the second year running, Londoners looking for some of the most highly-rated restaurants are in luck, with more than 60% of the Top 100 being on their doorstep.

The UK’s Top 100 Restaurants of 2022 have been revealed - and Edinburgh has the highest number of new entries on the list outside of London.

Scotland’s capital, meanwhile, has five new entries – Greenwoods (Frederick Street), White Horse Oyster & Seafood Bar (The Royal Mile), Mamma Roma Ristorante (Antigua Street), Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant (Rutland Street) and Makars Gourmet Mash Bar (Bank Street).

OpenTable’s top 100 comes just in time for the festive season, as recent research shows over three quarters (78%) of Brits plan to spend the same amount of money or more on festive celebrations compared to last year, with an average total expected spend of £133.09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Taylor, vice-president EMEA at OpenTable, said: “OpenTable’s annual list of diners’ top 100 is back to celebrate another year of dining across the UK.

“The list highlights some of the most beloved restaurants and cuisines that our platform has to offer, as well as helping prospective diners discover new and interesting eateries, wherever they may be located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's brilliant to see such a diverse array of restaurants up and down the country making the list.

“Our State of the Industry data indicates that people across the UK are keen to eat out, so whether they are looking for somewhere festive to dine or simply need a bit of inspiration, we hope there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad