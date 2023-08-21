Edinburgh side travel to the UK’s second city for the battle of Britain clash for a place in the Europa Conference League
Thousands of Hibs supporters have been frantically trying to book accomodation and travel for this battle of Britain clash since the full-time whistle last night in Switzerland confirmed Hibs 5-3 aggregate victory over Luzern, to set-up the mouth-watering play-off against ‘The Villans’.
The UK’s second largest city has plenty of boozers for Hibs supporters to congregate before and after the second leg at Villa Park on Thursday, August 31. As fans make the most of the shortish European journey down south against Aston Villa, who are of course captained by Hibs legend ‘Super’ John McGinn.
1. The Malt House
For HIbs fans missing the Water of Leith why not try this large pub by the Birmingham Canal for a drink or seven before the Aston Villa match? And if Hibs fans take the sunshine with them from the sunny port of Leith then this pub, which is just a short walk from the city centre next to the Utilita Arena Birmingham, has plenty of outdoor space for them to enjoy. Photo: Kevin Quinn
2. The Bullring
The Bullring shopping mall in the centre of Birmingham has plent of restaurants and bars for Hibs supporters to enjoy before heading to Villa Park in the city's Aston area for the battle of Britain football match. Photo: joe daniel price/ Getty
3. Hennessey's Bar
Hibs supporters are sure to receive a warm welcome at Hennessey's Bar, 30-31 at Allison Street. The city centre pub is popular with fans of Aston Villa's rivals Birmingham City and is packed with 'Blues' fans before and after their games at St Andrew's stadium. The pub is also just a ten minute walk from New Street Train Station, so the perfect spot to enjoy a cold pint after the Hibs fans complete their four hour train journey to Birmingham. Photo: Google
4. O'Neill's
An Irish bar with a passion for live sports, O'Neill's can sort you for football bars in Birmingham. If you haven't got a ticket for the big match against the Villa, you should get down early to this pub at Broad Street to nab a spot in front of the TVs, then prepare to celebrate or commiserate with help from their excellent beer offering and solid pub grub. With this pub also just across the road from the Birmingham Central Travelodge, this could be the perfect place to start drining after dropping your luggage in the hotel. Photo: Google